

Blind Shady Bend

By Adina Sara

A woman approaching her 70th birthday is shocked to learn she has inherited a rundown piece of country property from her long-lost renegade brother. While reason tells her to get rid of the place, curiosity pushes her deeper into the land, as well as the lives of its surrounding neighbors, who are surprised by the appearance of this strange woman disturbing their personal landscapes.

Utterly engaging, at times mesmerizing, addictive and magical.

—Jennifer Word, Goodreads reviewer

It is wonderful to have a ‘mature’ woman as the heroine of a contemporary novel….Her voice is as inspiring as her story.

—Jane Stallman, Berkeley Book Club

Deftly crafted from beginning to end, Blind Shady Bend is a rewarding and thoroughly entertaining read.

—Midwest Book Review

Bay Area author Adina Sara has published two essay collections, and is currently completing a family memoir.

To order, CLICK HERE.

For information, CLICK HERE.