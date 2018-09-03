

When It’s Over

By Barbara Ridley

“Historical fiction at its best”

When It’s Over is a literary novel set in Europe during World War II. Coming of age in Prague in the turbulent 1930’s, Lena Kulkova meets Otto, a refugee from Hitler’s Germany, and follows him to Paris to work for the Republican side in the Spanish Civil War. As the war in Spain ends and a far greater war engulfs the continent, Lena gets stuck in Paris with no news from her Jewish family, including her beloved baby sister, left behind in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Otto, meanwhile, has fled to England, and urges Lena to join him, but she cannot obtain visa. When they are finally reunited, they face anti-refugee sentiment and wartime deprivations, while Lena is desperate for news from her mother and sister.

In extraordinary times, a single decision can mean the difference between life and death…. When It’s Over brings the forces of history to a very human level.”

—Booklist

When It’s Over was a finalist in the 2018 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards, the Indie Book Awards, the International Book Awards, the Sarton Women’s Book Award, and the American Fiction Award.

Barbara Ridley was born in England but has lived in California for over 35 years. After a successful career as a nurse practitioner, which included publication of academic articles in peer-reviewed journals, she is now focused on creative writing. When It’s Over is her debut novel and is based on her mother’s story.

