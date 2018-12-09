Call for Submissions

Anthology

Relational Aggression in Females

Seeking essays from women of all ages, races, and sexual orientations who have experienced bullying during their developmental years from other girls or who have been victims in their adulthood of aggressive, demeaning, or disempowering behavior from other women.

The ideal essay will include observations about the emotional impact such experiences have had.

Word limit: 1000.

For additional information and to submit your essay, CLICK HERE.

Please put “Anthology” in the title line and the title in the body of the essay.