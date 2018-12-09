

Standing at the Edge of the Pool

Life, Love, Loss and Never Learning to Swim

By Cathy Fiorello

Cathy Fiorello takes us back in time, telling her story in the framework of historic events. Her characters live valiantly in threatening times: the hardships of life in Brooklyn during the Great Depression, the shock of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the stress of the war that followed it, and the aftermath of 9/11,

which ushered in an America that would never again be the safe world she grew up in.

Along the way, we celebrate her successes as she reaches for a life beyond the boundaries for a woman of her time. We root for her as she defies the constraints of ageism, pulls up roots in her seventies, and jump starts her life in the laissez-faire culture of San Francisco. When we last meet Cathy, she is still asking, “What’s next?” This is a coming-of-age story for readers of all ages.

In her beautifully written memoir, Fiorello takes us on a journey deep into her past. Standing at the Edge of the Pool is a memoir with a big heart – and a savvy and irresistible narrator.

— Melissa Cistaro, Pieces of My Mother

Standing at the Edge of the Pool is stunning. Fiorello lets the reader into her world. We rejoice with her, we cry with her, we applaud her resolve to live the life she wants. Every woman hesitating to take a risk should read this memoir.

— Barbara Rose Brooker, The Viagra Diaries

I wanted to hug this book.

— Cheryl McKeon, Manager, Book Passage

Cathy Fiorello is the author of Al Capone Had a Lovely Mother, a memoir set in three cities. A New Yorker by birth, she had a mid-life fling in Paris, and now lives and writes in San Francisco.

