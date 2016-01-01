Clear Lake

By Nan Fink Gefen

Winner of 2013 IndieFab Gold Award for General Fiction

Rebecca Lev is a Chicago psychotherapist with a failing marriage and two troubled kids. When her father dies under questionable circumstances, she feels guilty for not better protecting him. She sets out to investigate . . . but she must first sort out her life and confront her own demons before she can discover the shocking truth of his death.

Clear Lake is the story of a woman in midlife as she wrestles with long-term grief, guilt, betrayal, and confusion on the way to finding peace within herself. Highly readable and inspiring.

Cornelia Nixon, Angels Go Naked and Jarrettsville



Written with insight and compassion, Clear Lake introduces us to a likable heroine struggling with conflicting obligations and guilt. We follow her story willingly because we, too, have had the experience of failing those we love and making the wrong choices at critical junctures. The prose is lucid and clear, like the lake of the title.

Brenda Webster, President, PEN West American Center



To order, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Nan Fink Gefen, CLICK HERE.