

Compassionate Journey

Honoring Our Mothers’ Stories

By Maggie Butler, Cheryl Gillespie, Jenny Radsma, Martha Rice, and Jane Sloven

Five women writers met at a writing workshop to explore their mothers’ lives. The questions raised were so intriguing they formed a writing group to continue the work. Compassionate Journey: Honoring Our Mothers’ Stories is the fruit of their efforts, an anthology of essays along with a writing guide for others wishing to share the journey, one which led these writers to a more compassionate understanding of both their mothers and themselves.

I was deeply moved by this book.

—Monica Wood, When We Were the Kennedys and The-One-In-A-Million Boy

This rich collection of mother stories abounds with compassion and nostalgia and insight about all that it means to be a daughter born of a mother….We can read it to understand more about what it means to be a woman.

—Susan Conley, The Foremost Good Fortune and Paris Was the Place

This is an exceptional read. The five women authors have created something new and startling here, a testimony of their own hearts and an invitation to all writers. This is a remarkable anthology, and even more remarkable in its generous invitation to all writers to make this same journey.

—Meredith Hall, Without a Map: A Memoir

This remarkable collection is a love story to women searching for a way to make peace with their mothers. Compassionate Journey belongs on every woman’s bookshelf.

–Pat Taub, The Mother of My Invention

