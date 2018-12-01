Everywoman Her Own Theology

On the Poetry of Alicia Suskin Ostriker

Edited by Martha Nell Smith and Julie R. Enszer

Alicia Ostriker’s artistic and intellectual productions as a poet, critic, and essayist over the past 50 years are protean and have been profoundly influential to generations of readers, writers, and critics. In all her writings, both the feminist and the human, engage fiercely with the material and metaphysical world. Ostriker is a poet concerned with questions of social justice, equality, religion and spirituality, relationships, and how to live in a world marked by both beauty and tragedy.

Everywoman Her Own Theology: On the Poetry of Alicia Suskin Ostriker engages Ostriker’s poetry from throughout her career, including her first volume Songs, her award-winning collection The Imaginary Lover, and her more recent work in the collections No Heaven, the volcano sequence, The Book of Seventy,The Old Woman, the Tulip and the Dog, and Waiting for the Light. Like her literary criticism and essays, Ostriker’s poetry explores themes of feminism, Jewish life, family, and social justice.

With insightful essays-—some newly written for this collection-—poets and literary critics including Toi Derricotte, Daisy Fried, Cynthia Hogue, Tony Hoagland, and Eleanor Wilner illuminate and open new pathways for critical engagement with Alicia Ostriker’s lifetime of poetic work.

Martha Nell Smith is Professor of English and Distinguished Scholar-Teacher at the University of Maryland. Her publications include Emily Dickinson: A User’s Guide and Open Me Carefully: Emily Dickinson’s Intimate Letters to Susan Dickinson.

Julie R. Enszer teaches at the University of Mississippi and is the author of four poetry collections: Avowed, Lilith’s Demons, Sisterhood, and Handmade Love. She edits and publishes Sinister Wisdom, a multicultural lesbian literary and art journal.

