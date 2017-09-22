And I Cannot Bear to Think About the Books

W hen I am gone

Who will know the value of the Dewey Thompson footstool

Bought in Appalachian coal country?

Five hard-earned singles eased from the back pocket of tight jeans.

For sure my mother’s rings will be labeled soon for nieces,

But what of the Melmac platter, the palest green that favors no décor, scratched,

Though I remember it holding only bread for dinners?

The scalloped plate is new but I recall my Aunt Ruth’s deviled eggs

Each time I make my own.

It will go naked, without memories or recipe.

Its place a thrift shop shelf if lucky,

The local landfill if not.

Keep only what gives you joy, I hear.

If so, what bears the tossing out?

Photos of a younger self,

The teddy bear from an old lover turned new suitor,

Thought better of after the weekend was over.

The phone that doesn’t work but has a parent’s final voicemail message.

“It’s just your mother. It’s Friday afternoon.”