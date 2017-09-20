For Troublemakers


Marion Coleman’s Tee

 

Here is our entry for Troublemakers this issue – one more fabulous piece of art from the formidably talented and deeply wise Marion Coleman. She designed it for Sara Vance Waddell, photographer and curator of the exhibit, “Still They Persist.”

 

 

3 thoughts on “For Troublemakers

  1. Marilyn Duncan

    Has this wonderful piece of fabric art been reproduced for purchase? I would be proud to wear it as part of my resistance as, I feel sure, would others.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *