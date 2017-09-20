Marion Coleman’s Tee
Here is our entry for Troublemakers this issue – one more fabulous piece of art from the formidably talented and deeply wise Marion Coleman. She designed it for Sara Vance Waddell, photographer and curator of the exhibit, “Still They Persist.”
Has this wonderful piece of fabric art been reproduced for purchase? I would be proud to wear it as part of my resistance as, I feel sure, would others.
Thank you Marilyn. This tee is a one off and I haven’t made any others like it. I do teach altered tee workshops if you are in the San Francisco area.
Marion Coleman is a wonderful fiber artist. I absolutely love her work and look forward to learning more from her.