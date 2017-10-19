Nine Poems

Selected by Peggy Shumaker

God of the Prairies



What do we call the god of the prairies

in this place so large and humble, so filled with medicine

and the tunneling creatures of earth being

the ones who call down rain.



Beneath this richness are rivers, a lake.

Children, that water was what I wished for you,

more than remains.

And that you will know not one of us is superior

to the minions of insects, the butterflies

coming to spring-blooming plants,

the richness of wings,

a flash of red at the green marsh.



I was born for this,

to sing or tell you a story, and one to the grasses

or listen to those of the horses,

even to the shapes of living clouds

just now as I hear the dark thunder

of the bison run back down the distance.



To speak with land is honest, at least,

and in this place no creatures ever lie,

and you, many gods of the prairie,

you are with me,

you and the stand of trees

near the river, on prairie, in the trees not yet cut.







About Myself



We come from a land once plenty.

We came out of caves to this world

of tall grasses

where earth rises and falls

as the ribs of a body,

bones all in their hiding,

but also the waters,

their own breath with tides

following the moon.

The human signs are here

in this two-legged animal,

imperfectly woven

but twined well enough

to be a burden basket

filled with the gatherings

of a day’s work,

returning home

with common hunger.

But about myself,

I am merely one

brief living shine.







The Names of Creeks



Old Woman Creek.

One Dog Creek.

Dead Horse Creek.

It makes a person wonder what happened there,



but Sand Creek we remember

and we’d like to go back

long before it happened

and turn time around

instead of people.



Before I was born

the plans for killing were made

down the hill from where I live

at Bear Creek.



Chivington* was present

with other humans

with no compassion

in their hearts

and they made plans against nations

they called Friends.



It haunts me now to know

from here came that ominous plan

of blood and fallen bodies

from dark hate and hunger,

desire for the land or gold

when the old ones knew

each plant, each stone,

each story of what was before them

in every place,

but not what happened next.

[*Chivington: One planner of Sand Creek Massacre]







The Mountain Between



Down at Bear Creek

that runs through our town

like something is chasing,

that’s where the Massacre

was planned.

From down there, up a mountain

and down to a valley

is the little cabin where I live.

Old mother closed her eyes

when I learned this story,

then said, Good thing there is a mountain

between you and their words.







When the Body



When the body wishes to speak, she will

reach into the night and pull back the rapture of this growing root

which has little faith in the other planets of the universe, knowing

only one, by the bulbs of the feet, their branching of toes. But the feet

have walked with the bones of their ancestors over long trails

leaving behind the roots of forests. They walk on the ghosts

of all that has gone before them, not just plant, but animal, human,

even the bones of the ones who left their horses to drink

at the spring running through earth’s mortal body

which still has much to tell about what happened one day.



When the body wishes to speak from the hands, it tells

how it pulled children back from death,

washing the children’s bodies, legs, bellies, the delicate lips of the girl,

the vulnerable testicles of the son,

the future of my people who brought themselves out of the river

in a spring freeze. That is only part of the story of hands

that touched the future.



This all started so simply, just a body with so much to say,

one with the hum of her own life from inside a quiet room,

one with the root growing, finding a way through stone,

one not remembering nights with men and guns

nor the ragged clothing and broken bones of a body.



Let me go back to the hands, the thumb that makes us human,

but then don’t other creatures use tools and lift what they need,

intelligent all, like the crows, the one making a cast of earth clay

for the broken wing of another, remaining

until it healed before it broke the clay and they flew away together.



A human can make no special claims

better than any other, especially with no wings, only hands

that don’t know these lessons.



And think of the willows

made into a fence that one season began to root and leaf,

then tore off the wires as they grew.

A human does throw off the bonds if she can, it’s possible,

the body so finely a miracle of its own, created of the elements

and anything that lived on earth where everything that was,

still is.







Eagle Feather Prayer



I thank the eagle and Old Mother for this prayer

I send to earth and sky

and the sacred waters. I thank Old Mother

and the golden eagle, the two who taught me to pray

without words. They instilled one part of me

unnamed by anatomy books.

They gave to that part

their own perfect names

so I stand here now

facing you and the rest of creation

each with its own secret name.

I send this prayer of gratitude to those who risk their lives

for clean, sweet water,

and once again there is the great silence

of what happened to the buffalo enclosed one night,

as if by some dark magic.

And so hard it is to pray for the shooters

who laughed about hitting the girl with one good shot

but that is what they said to do.



We love our horses. We love the dogs. They have helped us.

We love the wildness of buffalo herds. That is the labor of humans,

to love, but I don’t know what happened to the shooters,

their purpose for being, although with no words,

just with the part of my named self

I hold this fan from Old Mother and the eagle

and with all I have, send a prayer

so very silent.

[Standing Rock Prayer]







The Other Voices



There are things we do not tell

when we tell about weather

and being fine.

Our other voices take sanctuary

while police with their shepherds

stand guard

at the borders of breath

lest our stories escape

this holy building

of ourselves.



How did we come to be

so unlike the chickens

clucking their hearts out

openly in the rain,

the horses just being horses

on the hillside,

and coyotes howling

their real life at the moon?



We don’t tell our inner truth

and no one believes it anyway.

No wonder I am lying

in the sagging bed,

this body with the bad ankle

and fifteen scars showing,

and in the heart, my god,

the horrors of living.

And in the veins, dear mother,

the beauties of my joyous life,

the ribs and skull and being,

the eyes with real smiles

despite the sockets they live in

that know where they are going.



Outside, the other voices are speaking,

pine needles sing with rain

and a night crawler

with its five hearts

beats it

across the road.



In silence

the other voices speak

and they are mine

and they are not mine

and I hear them

and I don’t,

and even police can’t stop earth telling.







The Unseen



If you think I am going to write about someone’s god,

that’s a mistake. I am sitting by wild strawberries

not yet blooming. An emerald-green frog believes it can’t be seen

under the leaf. The insects it wants sing, also unseen,

and mourning doves in the distance

think I am not here with a silent song,

not even to interrupt morning’s eye wide open.



In the very near water, even with open eyes

I missed the leap. Fish, I didn’t see you, either.

The reeds grow and I am missing that, as well,

and the animal that just broke a fallen twig.



On the large stone is a petroglyph

of a mountain goat. It is covered with lichen

and barely visible like the moth that appears to be stone,

in its refuge.



I see so little and know so little.

Perhaps this is a kind of wisdom,

but, if nothing else, at the very least

I am not alone in the world

of the unseen.







The Way In



Sometimes the way to milk and honey is through the body.

Sometimes the way in is a song.

But there are three ways in the world: dangerous, wounding, and beauty.

To enter stone, be water.

To rise through hard earth, be plant

desiring sunlight, believing in water.

To enter fire, be dry.

To enter life, be food.









The first six poems are new. They are used by permission of the author.



“The Other Voices,” “The Unseen” and “The Way In” are from Dark. Sweet.: New & Selected Poems. Used by permission of the author.