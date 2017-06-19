Heather Booth
Changing the World
Great to see Lilly’s remarkable film about Heather Booth. With this trilogy Lilly has done a serious corrective of some of the popularly held myths about American Jewish women. In many ways, she’s the anti-Woody Allen. Instead of annoying “princesses,” we have idealists, artists, poets, activists, women who made life better for everyone.
The film will be in the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival:
Monday, July 24, 12:15 pm
TAKE ACTION DAY
Special program Heather Booth and Lilly Rivlin
Castro Theater, San Francisco.
Thursday, July 27, noon
Lilly Rivlin in attendance
CineArts Theater, Palo Alto.
Saturday, July 29 11:30 am
Fred Ross, Jr. Organizer, and Lilly Rivlin
Albany Twin theater, Albany.
Screenings will be followed by Q & A with the film’s director, Lilly Rivlin.