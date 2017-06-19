Heather Booth

Changing the World

Great to see Lilly’s remarkable film about Heather Booth. With this trilogy Lilly has done a serious corrective of some of the popularly held myths about American Jewish women. In many ways, she’s the anti-Woody Allen. Instead of annoying “princesses,” we have idealists, artists, poets, activists, women who made life better for everyone.‬‬

—Claudia Dreifus