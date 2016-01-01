How Old Am I in Dog Years?

And other thoughts about life from the far side of the hill

By Susan Goldfein

How Old Am I In Dog Years? is a joyous, snark-filled and completely relatable collection of essays that skewer the foibles of ordinary events.

With topics ranging from marital “bliss” to wearing stiletto heels at an age when one should know better, Susan Goldfein blends just the right amount of the absurd into her daily life to keep her readers laughing — and thinking. After all, where else can you find reality TV with a senior slant, or organic food shopping with a side of wry?

This sparkling collection will appeal to mothers and daughters alike, as well as the fathers and sons trying to figure out what the other side really thinks.

Funny and fabulous….. —Jan Tuckwood, The Palm Beach Post

Casts the Golden Years as antic realism…. —Julie Gilbert, novelist, biographer

