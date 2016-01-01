In the Unlikeliest of Places

How Nachman Libeskind Survived the Nazis, Gulags, and Soviet Communism

By Annette Libeskind Berkovits, with a Foreword by Daniel Libeskind

Annette Libeskind Berkovits tells her father’s life story in this engaging memoir, reimagining the critical events of the twentieth century while exploring ideas of collective memory and the construction of family sagas.

Berkovits, Libeskind’s daughter and the author of this cinematically gripping debut biography, does a masterful job weaving together a coherent narrative, culled largely from tape recordings that her father left behind. She has a rare gift for storytelling…. Overall, the prose is lively and direct, and the story is deeply affecting…a moving tale that’s emotionally powerful and historically edifying.

—Kirkus Reviews

The Unlikeliest of Places is an incandescent biographical tribute to the author’s father, Nachman Libeskind, an eternally hopeful survivor. Berkovits relates her father’s story in elegant and shifting prose. Sections devoted to Nachman’s backstory read like a novel, but between them come peeks at the author’s life with her father. Her travels with Nachman, and her struggles to understand his quirks, are all imparted with affection. This dance between a father’s story and a daughter’s quest for insights and understanding is moving and lovely…. The book addresses the complications of maintaining one’s Judaism after the Holocaust with skill. Berkovits traces such challenges through her generation and the next, and this journey—a story within the story—warrants attention and reflection. … Those not already familiar with the Libeskinds by virtue of Nachman’s artistic catalog or because of the work of his son, Daniel, the famed architect, will find much here to celebrate. Though this is, inescapably, a Holocaust survivor’s biography, it is not dominated by those horrors; rather, it celebrates the ingenuity with which one man made his time less about enduring than about living vibrantly.

—Foreword/Clarion Reviews, a Five Star review

