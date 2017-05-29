Mothers, Sons, Beloveds, and Other Strangers

By Janie Dempsey Watts

Mothers, Sons, Beloveds, and Other Strangers is a collection with fifteen short stories by novelist Janie Dempsey Watts, including “Erice,” a William Faulkner-William Wisdom finalist. Set in the South, California, and Europe, these stories are populated with a cast of characters facing inner and outer journeys that never go as expected. Why did Sadie’s mother run away? Must a teenage girl learn the truth about her daddy the hard way? Can a widow escape loneliness by commiserating? On a train ride in Belgium, should a mother and son trust a postcard salesman they meet? What kind of trouble can a restless wife find in a Rome laundromat? In these tales, characters discover they do not really know those who are closest, yet a stranger may offer the gift of hope.

From southern humor to Italian goddesses, from California canyons to the fields of Georgia, Janie Dempsey Watts lets you feel and taste the place, the time. Each woman is on a journey: down a river in a leaking raft, to a funeral home or two, for a midnight horseback ride with her best friend, or a frightening drive with a crazy mother. Her characters are unpredictable and intriguing. “She felt so alone in this quiet, eerie place where the earth itself had wept.” I loved traveling along with Janie and these women. “Runaway Ruby Yacht” made me want a whole book just about Sadie and her mother’s story. A thoroughly satisfying book.

—Anne Turley, Amazon reviewer

