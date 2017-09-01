Touched by Grace

Through a Temenos of Women

By Rashani Réa

Touched by Grace is a collection of Rashani Réa’s early, hand-lettered collages, with word-pearls from 52 ancient and contemporary women.

Touched by Grace is to my mind, a thoroughly enchanting book—I mean that quite literally, because from the very first pages, when the author shares the remarkable story of her own life, I felt myself being drawn into a sacred precinct—in Rashani’s own word, a temenos—alive with the spirit of grace-filled women. A lovely companion of a book…

—Carol Lee Flinders, Enduring Grace: Living Portraits of Seven Women Mystics

I’ve been waiting for Rashani’s new book for a long time. I didn’t know it consciously, but I had long appreciated her collage cards with quotations by women. Now it is a great joy to finally have a book, spanning eighteen years of her life, featuring wise words of women, many of whom Rashani has known and loved!

—Dorothy May Emerson, Unitarian Universalist minister, co-creator Becoming Women of Wisdom: Marking the Passage into the Crone Years

Words from artists and priestesses, mothers, nuns, activists, and everything in between. Holy words whispered in the darkness. Words exclaimed from microphones. Words sung to the Earth in sorrow and exultation. Words that inspire us to rise, to do, to be, to embrace and embody our own creative potential, just as Rashani allowed them to inspire her to craft this collection of beautiful, honoring collages.

—Niema Lightseed, author of Cosmonautica: Broken-Open Heartsongs

