Nancy Hagin: Sumptuous Realist

Nancy Hagin is a major contemporary realistic painter. Working in acrylic and watercolor, she delights with her lush colors, opulent patterns and reflected forms. Educated at Carnegie-Mellon University and Yale University, she has taught at Pratt Institute, Fashion Institute of Technology, Cooper Union and SUNY/Purchase among other institutions. Hagin has been honored with a Fulbright Grant (Rome), two grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, and an award from the National Academy of Design. In 1992, she was elected a full Academician of the National Academy of Design. These institutions have collected Hagin’s work as have the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park, Lincoln, MA; Brandeis University, and the Art in Embassies Program among others.

Most the paintings we have selected were executed in acrylic. Here is what Hagin told The Artist’s Magazine about that medium:

• Polymer-based acrylic paints are water-soluble and have shorter drying times than oils.

• Acrylic eliminates the need for turpentine and gesso and can be applied directly onto raw canvas.

• Acrylic is more opaque than watercolor and dries as quickly.

• Acrylic paintings are waterproof when they’re dry. They can be washed gently with soap and water, but the wooden stretchers should never become wet.

• Painting wet into wet with acrylic must be done quickly, which makes this method harder with acrylic than it is with oil.

Feast your eyes on Nancy Hagin’s work.



Two English Watering Cans (2013)

acrylic on canvas, 20 x 22“





Guest Room (1987)

silkscreen, 23 ¼ x 32 ½“

Winter Solstice (2005)

acrylic on canvas, 30 x 36”

Pumpkin Yellows (2013)

watercolor on paper, 41 x 29”

Pineapple Marker (1991)

watercolor on paper, 30 x 36”

Stripes and Green (2012)

watercolor on paper, 41×29”

Double Damask (2012)

watercolor on paper, 29 x 41”

Kettle and Cactus (2012)

acrylic on canvas, 18 x 22”



Boxes and Batik (2013)

acrylic on canvas, 30 x 36″

Low Horizon (2014)

acrylic on canvas, 26 x 28”

Green Group (2014)

acrylic on canvas, 42 x 36”