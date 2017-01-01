Yvonne Jacquette: Views from the Heavens

Yvonne painted in a big barn attached to the Maine house as friends came and went. Shows of Rudy and Yvonne’s work went on in the nearby town of Belfast. I have been thrilled to see her work since in many major museum shows. She is an artist enamored with the aerial view. All works begin with direct studies made from jet airplanes, city high-rises, or from rented single-engine planes.
Her landscapes have been shown in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Nocturnal Visions in Contemporary Painting; in the International Survey of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art; and in the traveling exhibition New Work on Paper, organized by the Museum of Modern Art. One can see her pastels, prints, and oil paintings in collections at the Staatliche Museum, Berlin; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D. C.; and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. In 2002, Stanford University organized a retrospective exhibition, titled Aerial Muse, The Art of Yvonne Jacquette. The retrospective traveled from the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for the Visual Arts at Stanford to the Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville, Maine.
Yvonne Jacquette is currently represented by DC Moore Gallery and Mary Ryan Gallery in New York City.
Chrysler Building at Dusk, 1987
Oil on linen, 70 ½ x 86 inches
Above Times Square, 2003
Oil on canvas, 63 x 72 1/2 inches
Night Wing, 1993
Oil on canvas, 80 5/8 x 56 3/4 inches
Lower Manhattan and New Jersey, with Water Towers II, 2005
Oil on canvas signed on verso, 71 1/8 x 62 5/8 inches
Third Avenue, 2004
Digital print, 30.00 x 22.50 inches
Whitney Museum Under Construction II, 2013
Oil on linen, 49 x 71 inches
Late Sun Above Madison Sq. Park II, 2012
Oil on linen, 45 x 66 inches
Last Rays II, 2013
Oil on linen, 47 x 51 1/4 inches
Delirious Manhattan, 2014
Oil on linen, 34 1/2 x 63 5/8 inches
Snowy and Rainy Rooftops, 2015
Oil on linen, 43 5/8 x 35 1/4 inches
Siena Rooftops Plus Adjacent Elements, Collage, 2013
Archival digital print, collaged, 29 1/2 x 38 1/2 inches
Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery, New York
Barred Harbor, Isle au Haut, ME II, 2012
Oil on linen, 44 x 53 1/4 inches
Fog Over York Island Near Isle Au Haut, ME, 2012
Pastel on paper, 12 1/2 x 16 inches
