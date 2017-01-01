Yvonne Jacquette: Views from the Heavens

Introduction by Gena Raps

I met Yvonne Jacquette in the ‘80s when I was playing in music festivals in Maine. Yvonne was married to the late filmmaker Rudy Burckhardt and summering in Searsmont, Maine. Activities at their summer house, filled with artists, included walks through the Maine woods to swim in the nearby lake, boisterous conversations about art, and parties to celebrate the making and showings of Rudy’s avant garde films.

Yvonne painted in a big barn attached to the Maine house as friends came and went. Shows of Rudy and Yvonne’s work went on in the nearby town of Belfast. I have been thrilled to see her work since in many major museum shows. She is an artist enamored with the aerial view. All works begin with direct studies made from jet airplanes, city high-rises, or from rented single-engine planes.

Her landscapes have been shown in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Nocturnal Visions in Contemporary Painting; in the International Survey of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art; and in the traveling exhibition New Work on Paper, organized by the Museum of Modern Art. One can see her pastels, prints, and oil paintings in collections at the Staatliche Museum, Berlin; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D. C.; and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. In 2002, Stanford University organized a retrospective exhibition, titled Aerial Muse, The Art of Yvonne Jacquette. The retrospective traveled from the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for the Visual Arts at Stanford to the Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville, Maine.

Yvonne Jacquette is currently represented by DC Moore Gallery and Mary Ryan Gallery in New York City.

Chrysler Building at Dusk, 1987

Oil on linen, 70 ½ x 86 inches Above Times Square, 2003

Oil on canvas, 63 x 72 1/2 inches Night Wing, 1993

Oil on canvas, 80 5/8 x 56 3/4 inches Lower Manhattan and New Jersey, with Water Towers II, 2005

Oil on canvas signed on verso, 71 1/8 x 62 5/8 inches Third Avenue, 2004

Digital print, 30.00 x 22.50 inches Whitney Museum Under Construction II, 2013

Oil on linen, 49 x 71 inches Late Sun Above Madison Sq. Park II, 2012

Oil on linen, 45 x 66 inches Last Rays II, 2013

Oil on linen, 47 x 51 1/4 inches Delirious Manhattan, 2014

Oil on linen, 34 1/2 x 63 5/8 inches Snowy and Rainy Rooftops, 2015

Oil on linen, 43 5/8 x 35 1/4 inches Siena Rooftops Plus Adjacent Elements, Collage, 2013

Archival digital print, collaged, 29 1/2 x 38 1/2 inches

Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery, New York Barred Harbor, Isle au Haut, ME II, 2012

Oil on linen, 44 x 53 1/4 inches Fog Over York Island Near Isle Au Haut, ME, 2012

Pastel on paper, 12 1/2 x 16 inches



Gena Raps spends summers performing and coaching chamber music at music festivals in Tuscany, Burgos and Maine. A competition for composers in her name has been established at Juilliard. Every year two composers are chosen to write a string quartet and a trio; the works are premiered in Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.



