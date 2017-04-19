Once You Name It

Once you name it grass,

the new-mown

aroma will see you through winter.

Once you name it

hard durum wheat, it will feed

the world.

Name it & you assume

you can stop looking. Though snow

shows only one facet

of flake or storm or bank, powder

one quality of the slope

we’re sliding down.

Once you name it Mozart, you expect it

to save you.

Once you name it

it’s yours. You’ve claimed it.

Now you must tend it, watch it grow

into its name, then grow

out of its name, come

into its own.

Once you name it home, it will live in you

no matter where you live

no matter how you live

as long as you live.

Once you name it enemy, you devote your life to it.

Once you name it friend, it will forgive you.

Once you name it love, you begin not to know.

Name it blood, & you see how you’re related.

It thickens, rich pudding

after death, after birth.

Name it death & you step toward it, just

as you did before it

weighed down the tongue,

melted like a wafer

or a mouthful of snow.

Once you name it birth, you breathe

first breath

& cry, cry

for the world you’ve left, harder

cry for the world

you’ve come to, wide

awake, helpless, unclothed

but for your cloak

of blood, hungry

to put it to your mouth,

that whole world

you’ve yet to name.

Gravity

The rigid baby wrapped in rags

is all tucked in. The child amputee

moans softly. The insulated rich

enforce a peculiar quiet,

shushing seismic rumbles

from distended bellies. One day

we will all of us yield

to the attraction of the earth,

the little plots we’ve left.

Sullied water

seeks its own level

far down and still.

The spirit without a vocabulary

shrieks into the night like patriots

welcomed home.

Somehow we never get around

to talking about it, the pull

to be the quickest draw,

the holster unsnapped always.

It’s the code of the West,

stranger. If you’re new

to these parts,

listen up. Manifest Destiny

just got an oil change.

We’re aimed downhill,

ready to roll, all pumped up.

Decisive Victory

The way the black Lab races for the water

quick as the leash-clip snaps off his collar.

The way the tanager circles above sunbathers.

Jet ski, the way the redhead’s straight ponytail whips

as she spins donuts on the water, bucking

her own wake. My God, the way we show off

what we carry inside. Each grain of pollen

a medieval mace, a weapon against breath.

The way we gather our violence, so the explosion

comes across as involuntary. The long way

home. A child strapped to her wheelchair, the way

administrators who have never met her

find cost effective. Clipped grass,

rubble walk, the back way. Rhubarb

in the front yard, the way the inside of a shoe

worn too far wears down the foot,

the inflamed spot spreading, the weight

of our own steps too much to take.

Braided River

Under the ice, burbot glide

as if giving birth

to silence.

Someone who held the augur straight

drilled clean through

to moving water,

set gear, then hurried home,

chilled blood pulling back

from the surface, circling deeper

toward the center, the sacred.

As all winter the heartwood

holds the gathered birch sap

still. Ours is only one bend

of a wild, braided river.

Taproots

Quite suddenly

in the Apostles’ River Valley

the acacias flower.

Their taproots throb,

touching secret waters

under sand so hot

even vultures suffer. Up one trunk

the honey badger turns his head

tooth-grip and claw-lifting living

shakes of bark, burrowing

after the skink underneath.

Cradling the lizard

across the pads of one paw,

the badger regards her, noses

her transparent belly.

The skink lies quite still,

playing dead, her lungs flattening

like leftover wings

too small to lift more than the chest,

too delicate to admit

that the graceful curve

insinuating itself inside

her torso matches the curve

of the badger’s nail.

July on the Chena

Red fox on the riverbank

leaps downed birch—

two, three—

what he’s after

scrambling, invisible

from our riverboat.

Red fox, skinny

shins flailing,

dives out of sight. Moist

dirt shelters him,

absorbs the inked tip

of his lavish tail.

His secrets are his. Bright

salmon—breaching!—keep

secrets too. Beavers chew

vein-rich silver alder,

every mouthful a word,

a world untold.

Polished Table

When this koa tree stood,

honeycreepers nested among its burls,

hopped and waddled where they wanted

to go, tightroped along roots

stretched over forest floor.

When this koa tree fell,

mongoose darted nest to nest.

At twilight, stowaway rats

nosed windfall guava,

papaya, passionfruit.

Feral pigs yanked out

tender fiddleheads, new shoots

of ti, o’hia, maile.

When this koa was milled,

the honeycreeper’s song

echoed—laughter of cousins

splashing barefoot in ocean,

children long gone, dressed

in the long sleeves of their lives,

their eyes now and then closing

to let in the song

of winged ones

unnested, gone.

Gnawed Bones

If language is bones, hard parts

of speech, what do skulls of pack rats

crushed into owl pellets

have to tell us?

If this delicate pelvis

once balanced a gravid

javelina, what word passes on

to her shoats?

If cicada shells hang on

like single mothers starved

for touch, what does hot

wind whisper through them?

If every day

re-enacts creation,

if we live

here, now

in the first world

and the last,

let us speak

in our bones

languages of water

from all skies, from

deep underground.

Let our bones quench

the thirst of history,

thirst for all we yearn

to sip, marrow

of each dry tongue.



Basilisk Lizard

Lusty jitterbug

amplified by

corrugated rust

scares the bejesus

out of us. Before

roof flakes

settle, freckle

rust-earth

tiles, you skitter

toward water. Your toes

hinge over, longer

than your feet.

Little king, named

for a made-up

mess, part rooster,

part dragon, part

snake, you’re very much awake

cooling your tail in the pool,

lifting, alert,

to every footfall,

wing beat, breath.

With a single glance,

the story goes,

the basilisk

could stop

a heart. One step

too close

and you’re

panic incarnate—

Jesus Christ

Lizard zipping

zigzag on hind legs,

kicking up

trails of rain,

salvation’s sip sip

sip into mist.

for Bill Kloefkorn

Sloth

Thirty feet up, even

slower than we thought, honey-

blonde three-toed

perezosa

spans the great Y

between branches. Arced

claws unfold, cutlery

close at hand.

She hangs wide

open, a great gold X

crossing paths with

the bloodied man

thorn-torn in cathedrals.

Her tongue dangles

moist leaves.

Foot over hand, her

gradual shifts

sculpt

time.

She’s at home

in dense fur.

We groundlings

suffer dripping

coats of salt.

Why should

her pace

suggest sin?

Her quizzical

face, placid

as faith

that one day

visions might catch up

to endless questions.

“Once You Name It,” “Gravity,” “Decisive Victory,” and “Braided River” are reprinted from Wings Moist from the Other World, University of Pittsburgh Press, 1994.

“Taproots” is reprinted from The Circle of Totems, University of Pittsburgh Press, 1988.

“July on the Chena,” “Polished Table,” and “Gnawed Bones” are reprinted from Gnawed Bones, Red Hen Press, 2010.

“Basilisk Lizard” and “Sloth” are reprinted from Toucan Nest: Poems of Costa Rica, Red Hen Press, 2013.