(selected by Chana Bloch)

The editors wish to thank Alicia Ostriker and her publishers for their permission to include her fine poems in the magazine: “The Exchange” from A Woman under the Surface (1982); “Everywoman Her Own Theology” from The Imaginary Lover (1986); “Helium” from Green Age (1989); “The Bridge” from The Crack in Everything (1996); “Vocation,” “Bus Station,” and “May Rain, Princeton” from No Heaven (2005); “West Fourth Street,” “The Plateau,” “The Blessing of the Old Woman, the Tulip, and the Dog,” and “Born in the USA” from The Book of Seventy (2009).

THE EXCHANGE

I am watching a woman swim below the surface

Of the canal, her powerful body shimmering,

Opalescent, her black hair wavering

Like weeds. She does not need to breathe. She faces

Upward, keeping abreast of our rented canoe.

Sweet, thick, white, the blossoms of the locust trees

Cast their fragrance. A redwing blackbird flies

Across the sluggish water. My children paddle.

If I dive down, if she climbs into the boat,

Wet, wordless, she will strangle my children

And throw their limp bodies into the stream.

Skin dripping, she will take my car, drive home.

When my husband answers the doorbell and sees

This magnificent naked woman, bits of sunlight

Glittering on her pubic fur, her muscular

Arm will surround his neck, once for each insult

Endured. He will see the blackbird in her eye,

Her drying mouth incapable of speech,

And I, having exchanged with her, will swim

Away, in the cool water, out of reach.

EVERYWOMAN HER OWN THEOLOGY

I am nailing them up to the cathedral door

Like Martin Luther. Actually, no,

I don’t want to resemble that Schmutzkapf

(See Erik Erikson and N. O. Brown

On the Reformer’s anal aberrations,

Not to mention his hatred of Jews and peasants),

So I am thumbtacking these ninety-five

Theses to the bulletin board in my kitchen.

My proposals, or should I say requirements,

Include at least one image of a god,

Virile, beard optional, one of a goddess,

Nubile, breast size approximating mine,

One divine baby, one lion, one lamb,

All nude as figs, all dancing wildly,

All shining. Reproducible

In marble, metal, in fact any material.

Ethically, I am looking for

An absolute endorsement of loving-kindness.

No loopholes except maybe mosquitoes.

Virtue and sin will henceforth be discouraged,

Along with suffering and martyrdom.

There will be no concept of infidels.

Consequently the faithful must entertain

Themselves some other way than killing infidels.

And so forth and so on. I understand

This piece of paper is going to be

Spattered with wine one night at a party

And covered over with newer pieces of paper.

That is how it goes with bulletin boards.

Nevertheless it will be there.

Like an invitation, like a chalk pentangle,

It will emanate certain occult vibrations.

If something sacred wants to swoop from the universe

Through a ceiling, and materialize,

Folding its silver wings,

In a kitchen, and bump its chest against mine,

My paper will tell this being where to find me.

HELIUM

—for J.P.O.

For some reason you got up that morning

And decided your balloon was finally

Beginning to give up the ghost

Although, silver and blue, with its friendly caption,

“Happy Birthday,” it had been hovering

Up at the ceiling for a month

Like a genial visitor from another planet.

Today you said, “Look, it’s inches below the ceiling,”

And there were puckers in it like human skin,

Like the skin of old people.

I knew you were thinking of George, my mother’s husband,

A third of a century older than us,

Forgetting to zip his fly, forgetting to wash

Or shave or wipe himself,

Saying and saying it to you: “Jerry, don’t get old,”

Man to man, in a voice like someone banging

On a hollow pipe.

You were thinking about his bristly gray cheeks,

His desperate eyes, his advanced obsession with food,

So you cut the balloon’s tether,

Pulled on a pair of pants

And we both went outside, still in bare feet,

To stand in the street and watch you release it.

It rose up slowly,

Missed the maples in our front yard, was caught

In a current of breeze and rose faster,

Was becoming distant from us,

Then darted behind a neighbor’s copper beech

On the next block and we lost it.

After waiting awhile we took the New York Times

From the driveway and went on in for breakfast.

It was still springtime, the sun already high,

And your balloon was either still ascending

Or stopped in the arms of a tree. We couldn’t know which,

And we were glad of this.

THE BRIDGE

(from “The Mastectomy Poems”)

You never think it will happen to you,

What happens every day to other women.

Then as you sit paging a magazine,

Its beauties lying idly in your lap,

Waiting to be routinely waved good-bye

Until next year, the mammogram technician

Says Sorry, we need to do this again,

And you have already become a statistic,

Citizen of a country where the air,

Water, your estrogen, have just saluted

Their target cells, planted their Judas kiss

Inside the Jerusalem of the breast.

Here on the film what looks like specks of dust

Is calcium deposits.

Go put your clothes on in a shabby booth

Whose curtain reaches halfway to the floor.

Try saying fear, Now feel

Your tongue as it cleaves to the roof of your mouth.

Technicalities over, medical articles read,

Decisions made, the Buick’s wheels

Nose across Jersey toward the hospital

As if on monorail. Elizabeth

Exhales her poisons, Newark Airport spreads

Her wings—the planes take off over the marsh—

A husband’s hand plays with a ring.

Some snowflakes whip across the lanes of cars

Slowed for the tollbooth, and two smoky gulls

Veer by the steel parabolas.

Given a choice of tunnel or bridge

Into Manhattan, the granite crust

On its black patter of rivers, we prefer

Elevation to depth, vista to crawling.

VOCATION

To play among the words like one of them,

Lit from within—others can see it,

Never oneself—

She slips like a cat through traffic,

A girl alone downtown

For the first time, subway fare in her purse,

Fear of losing it

Clamping her chest,

Wind whipping tears from her eyes,

Fried grease and gasoline in her nose, shoes and

Jewelry in shopwindows. a spike

Of freedom stitching her scalp—

Though she dreads the allergy shot at the clinic

She feels herself getting brave.

Now it begins to snow on Central Park South

And a flight of pigeons

Whim up from a small pile of junk in the gutter

Grey, violet, green, a predatory shimmer.

The marquee of the Paris Theater

Looks at the rapturous child

Through downcast lashes, condescendingly.

I watch her over a distance of fifty years.

I see how small she is in her thin coat.

I offer a necklace of tears, orgasms, words.

BUS STATION

Those bus station bathrooms are bad,

You would have to be a desperate

Woman with broken shoe heels

A torn jacket lining

And a child whose face

Has to be washed because the tracks

Of his gritty tears make you ashamed,

To use those bathrooms

With their smell of disinfectant

Like a personal insult

Then you would come out

Not very hopeful, the kid

Unready to control himself,

You would get some candy from a machine

Prop the kid on a bench, wait for the bus

And history to repeat themselves

Outside the revolving doors

Somehow rain would probably be falling

Steadily in slow wet crystal globes

Through the inky night the wet streetlights

The taxis, the entire world.

MAY RAIN, PRINCETON

Green, green, the luminous maples preen,

Swaying like girls at a prom

Waiting to be asked to dance,

The bird feeders need daily refilling, the hot

Azaleas enhance their orange and fuchsia tints,

The rhododendrons puckered dryly inside

Their big buds have begun to force themselves out,

Apple blossoms lie in shallow pools

At the feet of their trunks. All afternoon

Relentless pouring rain soaks the ground,

Beats the roofs, rat-tat,

Races down the gutters.

I imagine it falling into the Hudson River

Around the scows and barges. I imagine it

Splashing the yellow slickers of road crews.

I pretend that I am farms and towns stretched out

The breadth of New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Flat on my back looking up at a gray sky.

The grays shift, it must be windy up there,

I feel the rain batter me, how good it is, cleansing

The air, pocking my skin—

Good, good, like sex after childbirth

When the body is keen

For pleasure again.

WEST FOURTH STREET

The sycamores are leafing out

on West Fourth Street and I am weirdly old

yet their pale iridescence pleases me

as I emerge from the subway into traffic

and trash and patchouli gusts—now that I can read

between the lines of my angled life

pleasure frequently visits me—I have less

interfering with my gaze now

what I see I see clearly

and with less grievance and anger than before

and less desire: not that I have conquered these passions

they have worn themselves out

and if I smile admiring four Brazilian men

playing handball on a sunny concrete court

shouting in Portuguese

goatskin protecting their hands from the sting of the flying ball

their backs like sinewy roots, gold flashing on their necks

if I watch them samba with their shadows

torqued like my father fifty years ago

when sons of immigrant Jews

played fierce handball in Manhattan playgrounds

—if I think these men are the essence of the city

it is because of their beauty

since I have learned to be a fool for beauty

THE PLATEAU

The climb was long

and often dangerous,

there were recriminations,

stumblings, and yet

never did I desire another

for my companion on this path

so at last we have gained the plateau

the delicacy with which we attend

to one another’s liberty is remarkable

our demons sleep in their caves

like angry children who have sobbed themselves

into exhaustion, while the grownups smile

you praise my writing my cooking my kindness

I admire your jokes your politics your photographs

and now shall I make a prediction?

someday one of us

will begin to die

to lean on the other

with horrible need

and passion, passion

will flow again

THE BLESSING OF THE OLD WOMAN,

THE TULIP, AND THE DOG

To be blessed

said the old woman

is to live and work

so hard

God’s love

washes right through you

like milk through a cow

To be blessed

said the dark red tulip

is to knock their eyes out

with the slug of lust

implied by

your up-ended

skirt

To be blessed

said the dog

is to have a pinch

of God

inside you

and all the other dogs

can smell it

BORN IN THE USA

Born in 1937 in the USA

not yet a war year though war was coming

along with its patent leather and bowtied photographers

When I say I feel like a rusty Dodge

I reveal my age my brand in an age of brands

here I am that depression-era child

whose father took her yearly to Coney Island

where we ate Nathan’s frankfurters

whirled madly in cars of remarkable lacquers

stood with the crowd sighed at the fireworks

at the end an American flag gleamed over the ocean

telling us it was time to head for the subways

damp sand blowing across the boardwalk

linoleum stained with juices and an oilcloth table at home

where we beat time and sang

Oh you can’t scare me I’m sticking to the Union

for we believed a better world was coming

such and such my sources and my spring

for which I sink to my knees in gratitude

and dare you my fellow citizens

in the nation of money

I dare you to mock me