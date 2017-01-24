Sixteen Poems

(selected by Chana Bloch)
Editor’s Note: We thank Kay Ryan for kindly allowing Persimmon Tree to publish these poems. They appear in her book, The Best of It: New and Selected Poems (New York: Grove Press, 2010).
SPIDERWEB
From other
angles the
fibers look
fragile, but
not from the
spider’s, always
hauling coarse
ropes, hitching
lines to the
best posts
possible. It’s
heavy work
everyplace,
fighting sag,
winching up
give. It
isn’t ever
delicate
to live.
THE WOMAN WHO WROTE
TOO MUCH
I have written
over the doors
of the various
houses and stores
where friends
and supplies were.
Now I can’t
locate them anymore
and must shout
general appeals
in the street.
It is a miracle
to me now—
when a piece
of the structure unseals
and there is a dear one,
coming out,
with something
for me to eat.
LIME LIGHT
One can’t work by
lime light.
A bowlful
right at
one’s elbow
produces no
more than
a baleful
glow against
the kitchen table.
The fruit purveyor’s
whole unstable
pyramid
doesn’t equal
what daylight did.
THAT WILL TO DIVEST
Action creates
a taste
for itself.
Meaning: once
you’ve swept
the shelves
of spoons
and plates
you kept
for guests,
it gets harder
not to also
simplify the larder,
not to dismiss
rooms, not to
divest yourself
of all the chairs
but one, not
to test what
singleness can bear,
once you’ve begun.
THE BEST OF IT
However carved up
or pared down we get,
we keep on making
the best of it as though
it doesn’t matter that
our acre’s down to
a square foot. As
though our garden
could be one bean
and we’d rejoice if
it flourishes, as
though one bean
could nourish us.
DOUBT
A chick has just so much time
to chip its way out, just so much
egg energy to apply to the weakest spot
or whatever spot it started at.
It can’t afford doubt. Who can?
Doubt uses albumen
at twice the rate of work.
One backward look by any of us
can cost what it cost Orpheus.
Neither may you answer
the stranger’s knock;
you know it is the Person from Porlock
who eats dreams for dinner,
his napkin stained the most delicate colors.
HOPE
What’s the use
of something
as unstable
and diffuse as hope—
the almost-twin
of making do,
the isotope
of going on:
what isn’t in
the envelope
just before
it isn’t:
the always tabled
righting of the present.
LOSSES
Most losses add something—
a new socket or silence,
a. gap in a personal
archipelago of islands.
We have that difference
to visit—itself
a going-on of sorts.
But there are other losses
so far beyond report
that they leave holes
in holes only
like the ends of the
long and lonely lives
of castaways
thought dead but not.
INSULT
Insult is injury
taken personally,
saying, This is not
a random fracture
that would have happened
to any leg out there;
this was a conscious unkindness.
We need insult to remind us
that we aren’t always just hurt,
that there are some sources—
even in the self—parts of which
tread on other parts with such boldness
that we must say, You must stop this.
THE NIAGARA RIVER
As though
the river were
a floor, we position
our table and chairs
upon it, eat, and
have conversation.
As it moves along,
we notice—as
calmly as though
dining room paintings
were being replaced—
the changing scenes
along the shore. We
do know, we do
know this is the
Niagara River, but
it is hard to remember
what that means.
THINGS SHOULDN’T BE SO HARD
A life should leave
deep tracks:
ruts where she
went out and back
to get the mail
or move the hose
around the yard;
where she used to
stand before the sink,
a worn-out place;
beneath her hand
the china knobs
rubbed down to
white pastilles;
the switch she
used to feel for
in the dark
almost erased.
Her things should
keep her marks.
The passage
of a life should show;
it should abrade.
And when life stops,
a certain space—
however small—
should be left scarred
by the grand and
damaging parade.
Things shouldn’t
be so hard.
AGE
As some people age
they kinden.
The apertures
of their eyes widen.
I do not think they weaken;
I think something weak strengthens
until they are more and more it,
like letting in heaven.
But other people are
mussels or clams, frightened.
Steam or knife blades mean open.
They hear heaven, they think boiled or broken.
GREEN BEHIND THE EARS
I was still slightly
fuzzy in shady spots
and the tenderest lime.
It was lovely, as I
look back, but not
at the time. For it is
hard to be green and
take your turn as flesh.
So much freshness
to unlearn.
POLISH AND BALM
Dust develops
from inside
as well as
on top when
objects stop
being used.
No unguent
can soothe
the chap of
abandonment.
Who knew
the polish
and balm in
a person’s
simple passage
among her things.
We knew she
loved them
but not what
love means.
A PLAIN ORDINARY STEEL NEEDLE CAN FLOAT ON PURE WATER
—Ripley’s Believe It or Not
Who hasn’t seen
a plain ordinary
steel needle float serene
on water as if lying on a pillow?
The water cuddles up like Jell-O.
It’s a treat to see water
so rubbery, a needle
so peaceful, the point encased
in the tenderest dimple.
It seems so simple
when things or people
have modified each other’s qualities
somewhat;
we almost forget the oddity
of that.
THE LIGHT OF INTERIORS
The light of interiors
is the admixture
of who knows how many
doors ajar, windows
casually curtained,
unblinded or opened,
oculi set into ceilings,
wells, ports, shafts,
loose fits, leaks,
and other breaches
of surface. But, in
any case, the light,
once in, bounces
toward the interior,
glancing off glassy
enamels and polishes,
softened by the scuffed
and often-handled, muffled
in carpet and toweling,
buffeted down hallways,
baffled equally
by scatter and order
to an ideal and now
sourceless texture which,
when mixed with silence,
makes of a simple
table with flowers
an island.
Click on the video below to see a film clip of an interview with Kay Ryan on PBS in 2006.
Readers also might like to see the fascinating interview of Kay Ryan at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOkIySzTZN4
Thought
Coming up,
Coming down-
Above the longest tide shall wash-
A seashell from the sands of time.
An hour in a day,
A second in a minute-
Eternity keeps moving
The quiet calm ashore.
Silent words unsaid
Whispered in the mind-
The day revolves around
The spinning wheels of time.
Meditation is the prayer
Kept still within the soul
So that when it is felt,
The spirit is made whole.
-Mary Jenkins
These poems are brilliant, captivating, unique and transcendent in their content and language!!! Kay Ryan is extremely intelligent. I’m a poet and am not easily impressed by other contemporary poets. But she is a genius and an artist who more than deserves all her accomplishments. I feel my efforts very small. She was born with a gigantic talent!! Thank you.
Thank you for sharing your poems. You have lifted me and opened my eyes to my own wisdom.
I was given this poem after I lost my job. It totally rebuilt my spirit and got me back on track.
It’s called a magic poem because of the way the words affect people, I just think it’s Super Inspiring.
http://www.bubblews.com/news/1662106-i-am-mrg-poem
I would like to by the book the includes KAY RYAN’S poem TURTLE
THANK YOU