Sixteen Poems

(selected by Chana Bloch)

Editor’s Note: We thank Kay Ryan for kindly allowing Persimmon Tree to publish these poems. They appear in her book, The Best of It: New and Selected Poems (New York: Grove Press, 2010).

SPIDERWEB

From other

angles the

fibers look

fragile, but

not from the

spider’s, always

hauling coarse

ropes, hitching

lines to the

best posts

possible. It’s

heavy work

everyplace,

fighting sag,

winching up

give. It

isn’t ever

delicate

to live.

THE WOMAN WHO WROTE

TOO MUCH

I have written

over the doors

of the various

houses and stores

where friends

and supplies were.

Now I can’t

locate them anymore

and must shout

general appeals

in the street.

It is a miracle

to me now—

when a piece

of the structure unseals

and there is a dear one,

coming out,

with something

for me to eat.

LIME LIGHT

One can’t work by

lime light.

A bowlful

right at

one’s elbow

produces no

more than

a baleful

glow against

the kitchen table.

The fruit purveyor’s

whole unstable

pyramid

doesn’t equal

what daylight did.

THAT WILL TO DIVEST

Action creates

a taste

for itself.

Meaning: once

you’ve swept

the shelves

of spoons

and plates

you kept

for guests,

it gets harder

not to also

simplify the larder,

not to dismiss

rooms, not to

divest yourself

of all the chairs

but one, not

to test what

singleness can bear,

once you’ve begun.

THE BEST OF IT

However carved up

or pared down we get,

we keep on making

the best of it as though

it doesn’t matter that

our acre’s down to

a square foot. As

though our garden

could be one bean

and we’d rejoice if

it flourishes, as

though one bean

could nourish us.

DOUBT

A chick has just so much time

to chip its way out, just so much

egg energy to apply to the weakest spot

or whatever spot it started at.

It can’t afford doubt. Who can?

Doubt uses albumen

at twice the rate of work.

One backward look by any of us

can cost what it cost Orpheus.

Neither may you answer

the stranger’s knock;

you know it is the Person from Porlock

who eats dreams for dinner,

his napkin stained the most delicate colors.

HOPE

What’s the use

of something

as unstable

and diffuse as hope—

the almost-twin

of making do,

the isotope

of going on:

what isn’t in

the envelope

just before

it isn’t:

the always tabled

righting of the present.

LOSSES

Most losses add something—

a new socket or silence,

a. gap in a personal

archipelago of islands.

We have that difference

to visit—itself

a going-on of sorts.

But there are other losses

so far beyond report

that they leave holes

in holes only

like the ends of the

long and lonely lives

of castaways

thought dead but not.

INSULT

Insult is injury

taken personally,

saying, This is not

a random fracture

that would have happened

to any leg out there;

this was a conscious unkindness.

We need insult to remind us

that we aren’t always just hurt,

that there are some sources—

even in the self—parts of which

tread on other parts with such boldness

that we must say, You must stop this.

THE NIAGARA RIVER

As though

the river were

a floor, we position

our table and chairs

upon it, eat, and

have conversation.

As it moves along,

we notice—as

calmly as though

dining room paintings

were being replaced—

the changing scenes

along the shore. We

do know, we do

know this is the

Niagara River, but

it is hard to remember

what that means.

THINGS SHOULDN’T BE SO HARD

A life should leave

deep tracks:

ruts where she

went out and back

to get the mail

or move the hose

around the yard;

where she used to

stand before the sink,

a worn-out place;

beneath her hand

the china knobs

rubbed down to

white pastilles;

the switch she

used to feel for

in the dark

almost erased.

Her things should

keep her marks.

The passage

of a life should show;

it should abrade.

And when life stops,

a certain space—

however small—

should be left scarred

by the grand and

damaging parade.

Things shouldn’t

be so hard.

AGE

As some people age

they kinden.

The apertures

of their eyes widen.

I do not think they weaken;

I think something weak strengthens

until they are more and more it,

like letting in heaven.

But other people are

mussels or clams, frightened.

Steam or knife blades mean open.

They hear heaven, they think boiled or broken.

GREEN BEHIND THE EARS

I was still slightly

fuzzy in shady spots

and the tenderest lime.

It was lovely, as I

look back, but not

at the time. For it is

hard to be green and

take your turn as flesh.

So much freshness

to unlearn.

POLISH AND BALM

Dust develops

from inside

as well as

on top when

objects stop

being used.

No unguent

can soothe

the chap of

abandonment.

Who knew

the polish

and balm in

a person’s

simple passage

among her things.

We knew she

loved them

but not what

love means.

A PLAIN ORDINARY STEEL NEEDLE CAN FLOAT ON PURE WATER

—Ripley’s Believe It or Not

Who hasn’t seen

a plain ordinary

steel needle float serene

on water as if lying on a pillow?

The water cuddles up like Jell-O.

It’s a treat to see water

so rubbery, a needle

so peaceful, the point encased

in the tenderest dimple.

It seems so simple

when things or people

have modified each other’s qualities

somewhat;

we almost forget the oddity

of that.

THE LIGHT OF INTERIORS

The light of interiors

is the admixture

of who knows how many

doors ajar, windows

casually curtained,

unblinded or opened,

oculi set into ceilings,

wells, ports, shafts,

loose fits, leaks,

and other breaches

of surface. But, in

any case, the light,

once in, bounces

toward the interior,

glancing off glassy

enamels and polishes,

softened by the scuffed

and often-handled, muffled

in carpet and toweling,

buffeted down hallways,

baffled equally

by scatter and order

to an ideal and now

sourceless texture which,

when mixed with silence,

makes of a simple

table with flowers

an island.

Click on the video below to see a film clip of an interview with Kay Ryan on PBS in 2006.



Readers also might like to see the fascinating interview of Kay Ryan at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOkIySzTZN4