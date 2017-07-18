Victoria Crowe’s Spiritual Landscapes

V ictoria Crowe is one of Scotland’s leading artists. A vital and original painter, she is known for her landscapes, still lifes, portraits, and self-portraits.

Her first exhibition, after leaving the Royal College of Art in 1968, was in London; her first solo exhibition at The Scottish Gallery was in 1970. Subsequently she has gone on to have over fifty solo shows.

Crowe is a member of the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolors. She was awarded an OBE for services in 2004.

Crowe visited Italy in the early 1990s, where she was influenced by the art of the Italian Renaissance. In 1994, however, she began to respond to her son’s diagnosis with cancer and then to his death in 1995, which resulted in a series of works expressing her grief, through repeated motifs such as the moon and flowers.

In 2014, Crowe was commissioned by the Worshipful Company of Leathersellers to design a 40-meter tapestry for their New Hall in the City of London. The tapestry, which took three years to weave, was installed in January 2017. A video of the process can be seen here.

Crowe’s work is represented in a large number of public and private collections. In 2016 the National Galleries of Scotland acquired a group of her works. In 2018, The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is holding a retrospective exhibition of Crowe’s portrait work. [One of her portraits is of the composer Thea Musgrave, who was interviewed by Gena Raps for the Spring 2009 issue of Persimmon Tree. You can read the piece in our archives.] Private collectors include HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales, and The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Victoria Crowe lives and works in the Scottish Borders and Venice. She is represented in London by Browse and Darby, and in Edinburgh by The Scottish Gallery.

Blood Moon, Stone Flower, oil on board, 16 x 12 inches

Ferragosto, Fireworks, oil on board, 12 x 10 inches

Blue Agapanthus, Changing Light, oil on board, 20 x 22 inches

Against a Winter Sky, drawing on pumice-primed paper, 19 ½ x 16 inches

From Brightness to Shadow, oil on linen, 30 x 40 inches

Drawing Lilies, ink and wash on hand made paper, 19.5 x 29 inches

A Snow Field, 30 x 36 inches

Quince and Symbols, oil on board, 12 x 16 inches

Garden at Uzes, oil on linen, 22 x 24 inches

Attraction, oil on board, 24 x 22 inches

Thea Musgrave, oil on linen, 30 x 36 inches

Blood Moon, Eclipse, oil on board, 8 x 10 inches