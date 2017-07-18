Victoria Crowe’s Spiritual Landscapes

Her first exhibition, after leaving the Royal College of Art in 1968, was in London; her first solo exhibition at The Scottish Gallery was in 1970. Subsequently she has gone on to have over fifty solo shows.
Crowe is a member of the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolors. She was awarded an OBE for services in 2004.
Crowe visited Italy in the early 1990s, where she was influenced by the art of the Italian Renaissance. In 1994, however, she began to respond to her son’s diagnosis with cancer and then to his death in 1995, which resulted in a series of works expressing her grief, through repeated motifs such as the moon and flowers.
In 2014, Crowe was commissioned by the Worshipful Company of Leathersellers to design a 40-meter tapestry for their New Hall in the City of London. The tapestry, which took three years to weave, was installed in January 2017. A video of the process can be seen here.
Crowe’s work is represented in a large number of public and private collections. In 2016 the National Galleries of Scotland acquired a group of her works. In 2018, The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is holding a retrospective exhibition of Crowe’s portrait work. [One of her portraits is of the composer Thea Musgrave, who was interviewed by Gena Raps for the Spring 2009 issue of Persimmon Tree. You can read the piece in our archives.] Private collectors include HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales, and The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
Victoria Crowe lives and works in the Scottish Borders and Venice. She is represented in London by Browse and Darby, and in Edinburgh by The Scottish Gallery.
Blood Moon, Stone Flower, oil on board, 16 x 12 inches
Ferragosto, Fireworks, oil on board, 12 x 10 inches
Blue Agapanthus, Changing Light, oil on board, 20 x 22 inches
Against a Winter Sky, drawing on pumice-primed paper, 19 ½ x 16 inches
From Brightness to Shadow, oil on linen, 30 x 40 inches
Drawing Lilies, ink and wash on hand made paper, 19.5 x 29 inches
A Snow Field, 30 x 36 inches
Quince and Symbols, oil on board, 12 x 16 inches
Garden at Uzes, oil on linen, 22 x 24 inches
Attraction, oil on board, 24 x 22 inches
Thea Musgrave, oil on linen, 30 x 36 inches
Blood Moon, Eclipse, oil on board, 8 x 10 inches
These magical photographs transcend photography creating a place of their own. Than you for sharing them with ud
the spiritual calls to the spiritual. within the Thou Art, a beauty of truth illuminates the landscape. by every other name it is always Love. Thank you for these. in my small life it is coming up Scotland!
Your art is outrageously beautiful and I love it! Elaine
How beautiful these are!
So beautifully complex and layered. Thanks for these images of the artist’s work.