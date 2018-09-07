The Garden Lady

By Susan Dworkin

This is a novel about complicity.

Its rewards. Its dangers.



Maxie Dash married for wealth and security. To her astonishment, she also found romance and contentment. All her adoring husband asked was that she give him her unswerving love and loyalty and agree to know nothing – absolutely nothing – about his business.

Susan Dworkin wrote the New York Times best-seller, The Nazi Officer’s Wife, a story of love and terror in the Third Reich, with the woman who lived it, the late Edith Hahn Beer. Other books include Making Tootsie, the inside story of the great film comedy with Dustin Hoffman and Sydney Pollack; The Viking in the Wheat Field, about the eminent seed banker Dr. Bent Skovmand; Miss America 1945, Bess Myerson’s Own Story; Stolen Goods, a novel of love and larceny in the 80s, and The Commons, a novel about an agrarian revolt led by a pop star and set in the not too distant future. She was a long-time contributing editor to Ms. Magazine. Her plays have been performed in regional and off-Broadway theatres. She lives in the Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts.

Susan Dworkin’s work has the ability to draw us into new dreams of justice, and to make them irresistibly practical, humorous and human.

—Gloria Steinem

To order, CLICK HERE.