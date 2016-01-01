Swimming in the Rain

New and Selected Poems, 1980-2015

By Chana Bloch

Chana Bloch has spent her life writing the poems of a grown woman, loving the world as she interrogates it mercilessly, speaking a truth that hurts as it heals. “Half the stories / I used to believe are false,” she confesses. “Thank God / I’ve got the good sense at last / not to come in out of the rain.” A thrilling collection.

—Dorianne Laux

Chana Bloch is an absolutely essential poet, with a breathtaking gift for spanning, linking and leaping—unforgettable images, wonderments, and wisdom. Her words travel with me at the center of my compass. This collection is a triumph, not to be missed.

—Naomi Shihab Nye

Swimming in the Rain includes poems from The Secrets of the Tribe, The Past Keeps Changing, Mrs. Dumpty, and Blood Honey, as well as new work. Bloch is co-translator of the biblical Song of Songs and Israeli poets Yehuda Amichai and Dahlia Ravikovitch. Professor Emerita of English at Mills College, where she directed the Creative Writing Program, she served as the first Poetry Editor of PersimmonTree.org.

To order, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Chana Bloch, CLICK HERE.