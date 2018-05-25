

Termination of Benefits

Secrets, Psychotherapy, Managed Care, and Murder in Maine

By Jane Sloven

Therapist Sarah Green is skilled at helping her counseling clients untangle their emotional dilemmas but doesn’t do so well with her own problems, and she’s got big ones—ghostly visits from a murdered friend and frightening flashbacks. Then someone starts stalking Maine’s counseling community, and Sarah joins forces with a take-no-prisoners defense attorney, a top-notch private eye, and her office mate Louise to catch the killer.

With an ex-husband hot to reconcile and the heat turning up with a sexy detective, Sarah struggles to separate past trauma from present danger. When the next life in peril is her own, Sarah realizes she’s stronger than she thinks and welcomes assistance from this world and the next.

Termination of Benefits is an intelligent book that also manages to be a gripping, challenging mystery featuring a contemporary, insightful, compassionate heroine, an irresistible combination.

—Michelle Cacho-Negrete, Stealing, Living in America

Termination of Benefits is a brilliant debut. It was impossible to put down. Good plotting is rare, and the final chapters brought me clever plot twists and surprises.

—Steve Steinbock, “The Jury Box,” Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine

Sarah Green is a lawyer-turned-therapist, honest about her own neuroses but wary of her psychic gifts. With its memorable characters, Termination of Benefits is a fast-moving, often riotous tale that will be enjoyed by those who like a dash of humor with their dead bodies.

—Brenda Buchanan, Joe Gale Mystery Series

