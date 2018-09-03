

Unmasked

Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After 50

Edited by Marcia Meier and Kathleen A. Barry

Unmasked is intended to surprise, inform and encourage all women of a certain age to (re)discover their sexuality. In a society that reveres youth – and particularly young, sexy women – little attention is paid to sex and intimacy among women in later life. Unmasked gives women from around the world an opportunity to share their stories.

This collection of 32 poems and 21 essays features works by women who are published writers and also mothers, grandmothers, playwrights, professors, teachers, psychotherapists, copywriters, city councilwomen, and a model for a foot fetish website. They come from places as diverse as Australia, California, Delaware, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Washington, Wisconsin, and the United Kingdom, among others. Many have prestigious fellowships and Pushcart Prize nominations and other awards to their names. They range in age from 50 to 87, and reflect the full spectrum of race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

Unmasked is a diverse array of perspectives… each unique enough to keep readers intrigued. A refreshingly blunt chorus of older women’s voices.

—Kirkus Reviews

Sex for women after 50 is invisible for the same reason that contraception, abortion, and sex between two women or two men has been forbidden: Sexuality is supposed to be only about procreation. This lie was invented by patriarchy, monotheism, racism, and other hierarchies. Sexuality is and always has been also about bonding, communicating, and pleasure. Unmasked helps to restore a human right.

—Gloria Steinem

