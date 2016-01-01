<!-- Wild Nights - Emily Dickinson -->

Photo, believed by some scholars to be Emily Dickinson, age 30. Photo, Master William Smith Clark, Eminent Botanist of Amherst.

Wild Nights! Wild Nights!

The Story of Emily Dickinson’s “Master,” Neighbor and Friend and Bridegroom

By Daniela Gioseffi

The Greatest Mystery in American Literature solved at last

With a Non-Fiction Foreword that validates the biographical novel: Lover of Science and Scientist in Dark Days of the Republic

A page-turning tale of a bitter sweet love affair (1857-1865)…Gioseffi, a compelling storyteller, cleverly incorporates Dickinson’s poems, capturing the intellectual, cultural, and political ideas and voices of the nineteenth century, from the stern Calvinist voices of Mary Lyon and the Reverend Aron Colton to the domestic Irish lilt of Margaret Maher [Dickinson’ confidant and day servant.]…. Gioseffi helpfully advises Dickinson scholar’s to read her non-fiction essay [or foreword] first. The novel is alive with detail and heartfelt emotion…. Gioseffi introduces a Dickinson most readers have not met before….

—Barbara Kelly:Book Review Editor, The Emily Dickinson International Society Bulletin, Nov/Dec. 2010

Gioseffi’s work overflows with poetic vision.

—Nona Balakian, former staff reviewer, The New York Times

… A gifted writer…. A stunning essay [foreword] It should be a book….

—Galway Kinnell, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winning poet

I like the way your foreword richly evokes Dickinson’s life and times.

—Robert Hass, former United States Poet Laureate

The essay [foreword] on Dickinson is fascinating and convincing….

—Alice Quinn, Director, Poetry Society of America

