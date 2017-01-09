The Third Artist: Painting in Collaboration

Abbe and Harriet stand side by side when they work on a mutual painting. Yes, they create their own work, but since 1998 they have also collaborated on works by a “Third Artist.” Abbe lives in New York City, Harriet in Cabin John, Maryland; they alternate cities. Together two artists create a third aesthetic:
Harriet: I begin a drawn composition, and work the composition, with a linear approach, like a map of how to get there.
Abbe: I start by approaching the depth of field at the same time and in the same way as I approach the color. I try small vague studies at first, in order to see the whole, and to feel what will happen with the paint, and where the problems will arise. I don’t solve anything any further than that, I stop, and we both begin to combine what we’ve just done.
What they create, says Abbe, “neither would have imagined alone.”
* * *
Abbe Stahl Steinglass paints both landscapes and abstracts. While an abstraction begins as “diagrams of ideas” that become symbols and metaphors to tell a story, landscapes appear real. She paints city views looking out from her studio in Lower Manhattan; beaches on Cape Cod; forests and hills in the Berkshires. When Abbe focuses on objects and form, she aims for a deep perspective.
Snow and Dark Water
Oil on stretched heavy paper
11.5 x 5.5 inches
New York Winter
Oil on canvas
15.5 x 11.5 inches
Yellow
Acrylic stain on canvas
40 x 32 inches
Chaos or Order: Which Comes First
Acrylic on canvas
32 x 40 inches
Harriet W. Lesser started as a poet. Gradually, images conjured by the words became her primary focus. When painting, she sees her canvas as a flat plane and eschews perspective; she “manipulates line and negative space.” Harriet explores new media, but never loses a connection with more classical processes – “an interesting tightrope.” Her current work combines drawing, painting, Polaroid transferring and monoprinting.
Falling Salad
Mixed media on canvas
40 x 30 inches
Towpath in Summer
Oil on canvas
60 x 40 inches
At the End of the Dance
Oil on canvas
24 x 20 inches
Hong Kong
Mixed media (with transfer) on paper
24 x 20 inches
The Third Artist may not exist, but the works are substantial and quite different from the ones Abbe and Harriet produce alone. Together, they hash out their differences; they talk; they even paint over each other’s work. Watching each other’s developing work, as if they were doing this simultaneously, they are “correcting the course” the way a skipper steers a ship.
During the process as the Third Artist emerges, all the elements of their singularity and their collaboration fuse. Think of these images as a puzzle: see if you can figure out where the Third Artist comes from. Visit their website, abbeandharriet.com for more clues.
Pink, Trees (2004)
Oil, heavy paper, mixed media
60 x 22 inches
Our Toys (2005)
Oil on canvas
36 x 48 inches
Structure (2006)
Oil on canvas
36 x 48 inches
Red (2009)
Oil on canvas
48 x 36 inches
Uprooted (2011)
Oil on paper
60 x 22 inches
Wow. Abbe. I came across your name and remembered you from Brandeis. I’m a surgeon and author and live in California with my actress wife. I like your paintings. You can look me up on facebook dr Joel Berman books or surgeon. I recognized your face! Have a wonderful day. Joel
As someone said here before me, what a treat, I love your art! And I especially enjoyed the sudden freedom exploding in the work of the “third artist”, absolutely fascinating.
I say this as a painter myself (though at present I’m a writer, some of my poems were just published in a poetry anthology edited by British poet Oscar Sparrow and I’m up to my…6th book published on Amazon!) But art remains something special for me…I guess it comes from my mother – she’s a professional painter and passed on her art to me. She’s 99, it just goes to show that painting keeps you young and lets you live to a grand old age! So here’s to wishing you a long and happy collaboration, do keep it up, I want to see more!
What a treat these painting are! It is like participating in a conversation with two artists, and then being swept away into some wonderland.
Collaborating in art in this way seems akin to musical jamming, creating a third artistic voice. This is a subject worth exploring, as I discovered when writing about a husband-wife team of ceramic artists, James and Nan McKinnell. Each made work that was theirs alone, and together they created work with a recognizable fusion of their characters. Such creative partnership is rare, for so often, ego resists. But as is evident here, it can lead to the birth of something interesting. Congratulations to Steinglass and Lesser.
Wonderful full
Are you the Deborah, daughter of Meridel, who taught me to read? If so, thank you!
These paintings are so beautiful! Wonderful work. Congratulations.
Delish! I love roaming these paintings. I wish I was in a gallery to be surrounded by them. The vortex is warming.