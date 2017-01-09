The Third Artist: Painting in Collaboration

by

Abbe Stahl Steinglass and Harriet W. Lesser

Abbe and Harriet stand side by side when they work on a mutual painting. Yes, they create their own work, but since 1998 they have also collaborated on works by a “Third Artist.” Abbe lives in New York City, Harriet in Cabin John, Maryland; they alternate cities. Together two artists create a third aesthetic:

Harriet: I begin a drawn composition, and work the composition, with a linear approach, like a map of how to get there.

Abbe: I start by approaching the depth of field at the same time and in the same way as I approach the color. I try small vague studies at first, in order to see the whole, and to feel what will happen with the paint, and where the problems will arise.  I don’t solve anything any further than that, I stop, and we both begin to combine what we’ve just done.

What they create, says Abbe, “neither would have imagined alone.”

* * *

Abbe Stahl Steinglass paints both landscapes and abstracts. While an abstraction begins as “diagrams of ideas” that become symbols and metaphors to tell a story, landscapes appear real. She paints city views looking out from her studio in Lower Manhattan; beaches on Cape Cod; forests and hills in the Berkshires. When Abbe focuses on objects and form, she aims for a deep perspective.

 

Snow and Dark Water
Oil on stretched heavy paper
11.5 x 5.5 inches

 

New York Winter
Oil on canvas
15.5 x 11.5 inches

 

Yellow
Acrylic stain on canvas
40 x 32 inches

 

Chaos or Order: Which Comes First
Acrylic on canvas
32 x 40 inches

 

Harriet W. Lesser started as a poet. Gradually, images conjured by the words became her primary focus. When painting, she sees her canvas as a flat plane and eschews perspective; she “manipulates line and negative space.” Harriet explores new media, but never loses a connection with more classical processes – “an interesting tightrope.” Her current work combines drawing, painting, Polaroid transferring and monoprinting.

 

 

Falling Salad
Mixed media on canvas
40 x 30 inches

 

Towpath in Summer
Oil on canvas
60 x 40 inches

 

At the End of the Dance
Oil on canvas
24 x 20 inches

 

Hong Kong
Mixed media (with transfer) on paper
24 x 20 inches

  

The Third Artist may not exist, but the works are substantial and quite different from the ones Abbe and Harriet produce alone. Together, they hash out their differences; they talk; they even paint over each other’s work. Watching each other’s developing work, as if they were doing this simultaneously, they are “correcting the course” the way a skipper steers a ship.

During the process as the Third Artist emerges, all the elements of their singularity and their collaboration fuse. Think of these images as a puzzle: see if you can figure out where the Third Artist comes from. Visit their website, abbeandharriet.com for more clues.

 

Pink, Trees (2004)
Oil, heavy paper, mixed media
60 x 22 inches

 

Our Toys (2005)
Oil on canvas
36 x 48 inches

 

 Structure (2006)
Oil on canvas
36 x 48 inches

 

Red (2009)
Oil on canvas
48 x 36 inches

 

Uprooted (2011)
Oil on paper
60 x 22 inches

 

Abbe Stahl Steinglass, born in the Bronx in 1942, began studying at the Art Students League of NY as a child, continued through high school, college and grad school. She studied and taught Art wherever she went – London, Cambridge, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Jerusalem, Massachusetts, and New York. (She was once brought in to teach as the prize for a high school regional Art competition in West Africa.) For many years, while painting, she worked in schools, hospitals and therapy institutes with teachers, artists, therapists, families, and students of all ages.



Harriet W. Lesser, born in the Bronx in 1942, she graduated from Hunter College and continues to work on a joint master’s degree from Parsons and the Bank Street College of Education. Traveling and living in India, Brussels, Burkina Faso, and Rwanda, she learned to adapt and reinterpret areas of communication. She is curator at the Strathmore Arts Center in Maryland, having spent many years creating major art venues in the DC/MD area: The Six School Complex (Washington DC) and VisArts at Rockville, MD. She has exhibited in the US and overseas for the last four decades.

