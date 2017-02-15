Poems from the Central States

W hat a joy it was to read the poems submitted from the Central States! Poems about the body. Poems about poetry. Nature poems. Travel poems. Family poems. Ekphrastic poems. Meditations on living. Meditations on dying. Memories, and more memories. Compelling narratives. Philosophical poems. So many terrific poems! I read them all, and then I read them again, the second time pulling out my favorites. But I had too many favorites, so I kept reading them and rereading them, trying to choose. It wasn’t easy, because so many were so good. It was a privilege and an honor to be entrusted with these poems as the guest poetry judge for this issue of Persimmon Tree. I hope you will enjoy my selections.

Ann Folwell Stanford

Petition

Dear talking crow

Dear fireball,

Dear scent of gardenia,

Wreath of marigolds.

The body,

thick bucket,

weighs,

calls attention to itself—

little fires in elbows

knees

hair in the comb

the gut delicate

and the feet

oh the feet.

The body is a want.

A constant thing.

Give us this day our daily dose,

give us this day to walk on air.

Let us remember, let us forget.

Knit us in light. Help us unfurl.

Maril Crabtree

Things to Do in the Belly of the Poem

after “Things to Do in the Belly of the Whale” by Dan Albergotti

Count the syllables. Test the meter. Decide

on line length and stanzas: couplets, triplets,

quatrains, free verse, blank verse, formal.

In the next draft, do it all over again.

Bake some bread. Make soup. Breathe.

Take a pair of scissors to the words, cut

them apart, stab them, throw them into the air

and watch them float down. See if any survive

the flight. Shuffle them, mix them, change

tenses, hang them inside out and upside down.

Take a yoga break and hang your body

upside down. Let the fresh blood

rush into your head and hope all the words

rearrange themselves. Try to forget

those words that won’t leave you alone.

Breathe. Listen to Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton.

Listen for the silence between words. Quell

the longing to watch “Breaking Bad” for the third time.

Breathe. Quash the impulse to call your best friend,

your old boyfriend, the contest judge

who gave your poem first place three years ago.

Take a walk in the park. Stare at the trees and try,

really try, not to describe them in your mind. Instead,

watch the children swinging and sliding, invisible

wings halo-ing their shoulders, laughter drowning

the air. Breathe. Remember what it was like

to drift in the clouds and sink to the bottom of time.

Janet Ruth Heller

Flamboyance (for Oma)

You took me to the fancy Schroeder Hotel

for lunch, though I was only five.

My hamburger and Coke probably cost a fortune.

But I was your oldest grandchild.

As your necklace and bracelet glittered

under the chandeliers,

you showed me your paintings of goldfinches and roses

from the morning’s art class.

You told me you had always wanted a daughter.

Then you slid my straw’s wrapper down

until it turned into a snake.

We put water drops on it

to make it slither.

Knowing my prim mother would not approve

the snake trick, I giggled with delight.

As we ate, we watched tall women

mount a platform in the center of the restaurant

to model the latest autumn fashions.

They glided through the crowd like queens.

When the last model left the platform,

I ran up the steps and twirled

in my red and gold pinafore,

dancing like the maple leaves outside,

on fire with turbulent desire.

Judy Johnson

Lou and Hy’s Deli, West Market Street, 1967

bagels and bialys piled on counters on your right,

inside the case fruit Danish, deli meats and cheesecake

ahead, stacks of blue boxes of matzo ball mix,

on each plain table a centerpiece—a chilled silver dish

with thick cut kosher pickle slices.

I played Margot in The Diary of Anne Frank

in a high school production across town.

I didn’t know of the Jewish community on West Hill,

but our director set this up. I sampled

lox and bagels for the first time.

One night in performance

the banging on the door, the sirens, the fear

became too real and I fell to the stage floor weeping

for my father (really for just the boy I loved,

exactly one week older, the first gay boy I knew,

not Jewish at all, who died of AIDS in his forties).

At Lou and Hy’s, it never crossed my mind

that the waiter with the number I could not see

tattooed beneath his left white shirt sleeve

might know things I needed to know,

might have told me if I’d asked.

Judith Weir

With the Same Finesse and Precision

That He Devoted to Booze in His Drinking Days



It’s a different woman each night. I know because he

brings them into my front hall, up these stairs past my

bedroom door, and down the hall to his own set of stairs

going up to the third floor apartment he rents from me.

The woman in the long fur coat and high heels, trails

perfume up the stairs.

The one with the camper parked out front, the camper

with a racing stripe, she’s noisier. They moan and sigh a

lot when her night comes. And he whistles as he pulls the

prosciutto and wheat bread from the refrigerator along

with two bottles of Cold Spring. He’s been clean for

seventeen years. His cousin, in a suburban coat and jeans,

stops to pet the dog and comment on the weather. She’s

one of his women, too. I know because she’s displayed in

a large, colored blow-up nude on the wall with all the rest.

He sends the film off to New York quite regularly and the

poster-sized prints come back neatly wrapped in plain

brown paper. He’s not reliable my friend says after they

finally break up before Christmas. She says it has

something to do with his father, some unresolved issues

there. But he’s not in a rush to resolve them. He vacuums

regularly, hangs mirrors beside the bed and whistles

down the hall on his way to open the door for the woman

in white.

Dawn McDuffie

The Carwash Guy Saves Every Dollar

He wants a diamond ring that screams class,

money, a dab of glitter in the velvet night,

a gift, every cent he owns and all his love

like poetry books, but cool, easy to read.

His wisdom tooth hurts like a gem on fire,

but he’ll get it pulled if the hurt gets too bad.

He’s happy. A pretty girl loves him–lucky catch

like the giant eel he caught by the atomic plant.

Tonight his gums drum bedtime tambourines,

pain so bad he can’t remember his father’s name,

can’t smile or chew sweet corn. He’s afraid

to kiss his girl. If life is a river, what is infection?

What is childhood damage? He’s falling asleep

as light laps out on a river where fishline,

sinker and hook connect him to water-striders,

trailing weeds, minnows and catfish.

He remembers a picture book where a lost child

finds a magic lake, abundant, bottomless.

No more hungry nights. Like that child,

he’s the family dreamer, and he knows–

food may come from magic, but money,

money gives life splendor.

No chintzy kindness measured out, no budget,

but a cut-glass bottle pouring out fragrance.

In his dream the glass explodes

like double fireworks over Detroit,

a rain of hot ash, fried fish sizzling with mercury,

desire louder than his high school marching band.

Mary Jo Balistreri

Dear Vincent,

They say—and I am very willing to believe it—that it is difficult to know yourself, but it isn’t easy to paint yourself either. Vincent Van Gogh

Your Self-Portrait with Straw Hat looks at me

from across the kitchen table. You look like I feel. It’s why your eyes

hold me I suppose—the questions, hurt and disappointment.

But I don’t have your animal eyes—alert, ready to attack.

It’s not so much your likeness that interests me but how

you painted your fire—all that intensity discharging at once,

the frenzy of chaos, how you gave voice to it, ordered it.

Art historians talk more about color theory and the impact of Seurat

in this painting which is all here. But I’m wondering if you and I

have the same pressure—something we love, so constant in our head

that we ache with its presence.

It is not color that torments and delights me, but sound.

Since I lost my hearing, a tune plays perpetually in my head.

Sometimes I just want the music to stop. It can’t or won’t.

I feel as if I too might go crazy,

as if this ceaseless spiral will consume me.

You handled it with a paintbrush. I try to write. We partner

in a risky dance with fragmentation—will we lose ourselves

in the attempt to honor excessive noise

attempting to calm and extract what we need?

With your strong ego, you quell fear and aggression

on the canvas with the yellows of your straw hat, your eyes.

I wrangle with music through words, but at a slower pace—

black on white like the keyboard I once played.

I feel your canvas throb with color’s dynamic, imagine

the implosion in your head unravel down your arm,

the often manic obsession to get it down,

executing the impossible through fervor and persistence.

A portrait that’s true can be wrung inside out.

You give me hope by showing your anguish behind

the surface, how even your demons were made

to serve art.

Ruth Schmidt-Baeumler

Weeping Wedding Cake

To honor her American relatives she orders

angel food cake from me to mingle with

German Schwarzwaldkirschtorte and

Norwegian Kransekake at her wedding buffet.

Into the neighbor’s kitchen armed with borrowed

apron, mixer, and American measuring cup, I check

the oven for leaks and wonder if the temperature

holds steady with centigrade accuracy.

She loves cake with lemon powdered sugar frosting,

the more lemon the better. It is raining outside

this Norwegian-paned window, pouring steadily,

humidity June high, barometer dropping.

Twelve separated egg whites later, the mixer

whirs weakly. It seems not used to beating fluff

made more out of air than earthly substance.

Norwegian cakes are solid, a meal in a mouthful.

Adding more cream of tartar to stiffen the whites,

peaks rise and the batter glistens.

Folding in the flour is tricky, but the mass

looks good in the ungreased cone pan.

Twenty minutes in baking I smell burning,

place the cake on a lower rack and start praying.

As the cake hangs upside down on a

full wine bottle to cool, I am still praying.

Morning of the wedding I mix up the frosting

with lots of lemon. An hour later a lake has formed

under the cake. I drain it, again the cake puddles.

A weeping wedding cake, great.

I approach my daughter and her Norwegian spouse after

the ceremony. They just laugh, have the kitchen add

more frosting. As they cut the angel food cake,

hands joined on one knife, I am the one weeping.

Judith Waller Carroll

In Another Dress

For age is opportunity no less

Than youth itself, though in another dress,

And as the evening twilight fades away

The sky is filled with stars, invisible by day.

—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Our dress these days shows our age,

you in your baggy shorts, elastic brace

on one knee, a stoop to your shoulders

as you water while I deadhead

the roses, my hair carelessly tucked

under a floppy hat I’ve had for years.

The old-fashioned grandparents,

our granddaughter calls us,

a title we’re proud to wear.

How many opportunities we squandered

in our youth, but now we savor

each one this ordinary day has to offer:

a breeze through the pines,

a snatch of song from a Carolina wren,

the crows’ strong opinions as they bully and wheel.

A few clouds roll by, high and fast.

Marjorie Stamm Rosenfeld

Mist

A tiny cloud of droplets short of rain,

a ghostly vapor rising from the ground,

an evanescence quickly gone.

Here, by the beach, a fallen flower

lying by itself. I pick it up and cradle it.

Deep cup, this orphaned child of ocean

seems to drink the sea and smells

of water, wind.

Each year I took my children to a plane

that flew them to their father—then,

alone, I made the trip to home.

Inside

the scalloped flower edge, I hear the air

that carried them away. I hear water, which,

with cancer cells, has drowned a child.

Under the foggy winding sheet of sky,

the ocean’s pall is gray, darker

than mist. The ocean’s cold stones

stare at me from sand.

Mist: what’s left of tears

exhausted yesterday.

My daughter, dead

at forty-six.

Missed.

She is mist.

Veronica Zuege

Joined Selves

From our joined selves long rivers start

We cannot find alone. — May Sarton

The pyx was in one hand,

her name and room number in the other.

He was told she would not be “all there.”

But he was authorized, anointed maybe

to bring the sacrament.

The door was ajar. He waited.

He was witness to devotion:

her gnarled hands in his,

their heads bowed as if in prayer

their brows barely but surely touching.

He waited and left

not willing to break

their deep communion

with this small wafer.

Donna Pucciani

Ghost Weather

The storm blew in from the west

as predicted, a little before midnight,

not long after a blue moon

lit the sky with its lollipop face.

Trees bowed to earth,

their leaves quivering on the breast

of night. Lilies sparked their fires

with humid gusts, and sacred basil

trembled in silent flashes, awaiting

the full force of the tempest.

Wandering the willow’s green swags,

my grandmother appears, having leapt

from Charon’s boat before he reached

her destination, her white cape flying

behind her old black dress, calico

apron, and sensible shoes. She refuses

to be ferried into the next world

by some stranger with oars.

She is her own mythology,

shrugging her shoulders in a gesture

of Neapolitan stubbornness, surprised

only by her angel-smoke soul

wafting up to heaven

in a storm of diaphanous wings.



Lucille Lang Day

Becoming an Ancestor

According to the dictionary, I’m not

an ancestor yet, only a grandparent

of a blond boy who clomps in his new sandals,

then throws me a ball strewn with black

stars and moons on a white background,

and a bow-legged baby girl with blue eyes,

all smiles today in her hooded carrier—

a child born the day my own grandfather

would have turned 130. He never knew

he had grandchildren, let alone great greats.

My own toddler days of warm cookies,

crayons and Betsy Wetsy dolls don’t seem

far away, but I am en route to becoming

an ancestor. Lucy and Ricky are dead.

Barbie is past fifty. Even the hippies

are history. When my grandchildren show

their grandchildren my photo in an old

album, I wonder what they’ll say.

That I swore like a trucker when I was hurt?

Blew like Vesuvius when I was mad?

They might recall I was always late, never

learned to knit or crochet, had brown hair,

couldn’t cook worth a damn but could carry

a tune, took poetry books everywhere,

liked to know birds and insects by name,

overreacted in both bad and good ways,

was unreasonably vain for someone my age,

had legs like a crane and liked to dance.

From Becoming an Ancestor (Červená Barva Press, 2015). First published in ForPoetry.com.

My Kindergarten Class

Egbert W. Beach School, Room 9

Piedmont, California, 1954

Mrs. Minor, smiling and standing to the left

of her sixteen charges, wears a striped dress,

bolero jacket and glasses in the class picture.

In the first row, Henry sits with hands

in his pockets and a gap-toothed grin.

He once said he liked me, but he was

too late: I liked Ronnie, an older guy

who was in first grade, until Ricky Schiller

arrived the following year and won my heart

when we danced in the Open House play.

Beside Henry, Peggy Tobey folds her hands

and looks down. She was my friend until

I kicked her just for fun. When I was eating

a cookie, her mother once said I dropped

“a tray” of crumbs. Douglas was a real

brain. I lost track of him after he skipped

fifth grade. I don’t know what became

of Judy and Jerry, the twins, except

that Jerry didn’t go to Piedmont High.

He went to Oakland Tech instead. Nor do

I know what happened to dark-haired Mary

or little blond Jayne. Ken sits between them.

Walking home from school one day,

we fought and I hit him with a stick.

He became an engineer and fiduciary.

At sixty-six, he died from too much drink.

Jo Ann is in the second row. I still have

the piggybank that says “Lucille”

she gave me when I turned six.

A retired teacher, she lives in Ohio.

Suzanne Crosby lived across the street

from me. I got mad in second grade

when she plagiarized my story about

a chipmunk and a Christmas tree.

I’ve no idea where she is today. Ditto

for plump Kathy, standing next to me,

Susan, whom I barely remember,

and Claudia White, who gave me a black-

and-white kitten in second grade. I named

him Spot, but my mother sent him to the SPCA.

The two tallest boys, Mike Burns and Mike

Foudy, stand side by side at the very back.

Mike Burns apologized decades later

to the kids he snubbed. He now subs

in middle schools and plays clarinet.

Mike Foudy left us for Catholic School

in first grade, but we saw him most days

at Foudy’s Fine Foods, his father’s store

where we’d go for a popsicle or candy bar.

He became a college dean, father of three,

grandfather of four. He died last week.