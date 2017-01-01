WOW: Wonderful Old Women

Interviews

Conducted & Edited by Bonnie Lyons and Deb Field

Photographs by Linda Harris

Why interview women over 80 years old? Consider this common insult: “You drive like a little old lady.” This cliché suggests all old women are alike and all are negligible and negative – limited, timid, hesitant, implicitly uninteresting and unimportant. Ageism and sexism in three words!

These interviews will introduce you to thirteen women – age 80 to 97 – who disprove the cliché. All of them have lived intensely and continue to have interesting, evolving lives. These marvelous old women come from a wide variety of backgrounds. They are Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim and unaffiliated; they are white, black, Mexican-American, Puerto Rican-American, and Iraqi-American. Economically, they range from modest to wealthy. Each woman relates her own story in her own way and tells how she sees herself and her life journey. These are personal interviews, but historical events, such as World War II and the Holocaust, as well as social problems, including racism and sexism, are often crucial parts of their lives and stories. How each woman experienced and responded to limitations and difficulties is central to her character and story. We hope that after reading these interviews, readers will have less dread of aging, a greater sense of continuing possible growth in their own lives and awareness, and a vision of becoming wise old women – or men – themselves.

